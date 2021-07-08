News

Western Cape hopes to reach herd immunity in four months

However, vaccine reluctance is hampering its efforts, so it is on a drive to encourage people to come forward

08 July 2021 - 15:02

The Western Cape could reach Covid-19 herd immunity as early as November if 3,7 million people can be vaccinated by then, head of health Keith Cloete said on Thursday.

With 500,000 people vaccinated so far in the province, he said this would take the proportion of residents vaccinated past the 70% needed for herd immunity...

