Meet the top cop who convinced Jacob Zuma to go to jail

It may have broken her emotionally, but top cop Maj-Gen Nonhlanhla Zulu is the one who convinced former president Jacob Zuma to hand himself over to correctional services to begin his 15-month prison sentence.

Zulu, the head of the SAPS’ operational response services, engaged in a marathon nine-hour negotiation with the 79-year-old at his Nkandla home until he finally conceded at 11.15pm.

Speaking during a briefing in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday, Zulu described the operation as “emotionally draining”.

She would not reveal how she managed to get into Zuma’s home, but said she had engaged with him from 2pm on Wednesday.

“I am grateful for the fact that there was no bloodshed and the fact that the former president respected the law.