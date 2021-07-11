Bellisimo Mpum hotel could be that or your casa for a rock-bottom price
The Spanish-style Malaga Hotel is on the market and it could be yours for a ridiculous R8m
11 July 2021 - 21:44
If you’re a fan of American road movie hotel film noir, and maybe dream of running away to a new life, like in the film Bagdad Cafe, your dream has just come true.
The classic Malaga Hotel, which sprawls across a tropical garden at the foot of the escarpment near Waterval Boven in Mpumalanga, will be auctioned at the end of the month...
