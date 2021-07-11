Classics get the cold shoulder, making for heated rivalry on SA airwaves

Hot FM, which has taken over Classic FM, has raised the ire of its competitors for ‘disregarding’ the terms of its licence

Hot 102.7 FM has officially taken over the reins at SA’s only classical music radio station, Classic 1027, with a name-change and format shift to boot, much to the ire of its more established competitors, who have flagged concerns with the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa).



The shake-up in the radio landscape sees Hot 102.7 FM emerge with a stronger signal, potentially targeting 360,000 Johannesburg listeners...