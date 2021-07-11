News

Classics get the cold shoulder, making for heated rivalry on SA airwaves

Hot FM, which has taken over Classic FM, has raised the ire of its competitors for ‘disregarding’ the terms of its licence

Ruan Jooste Senior reporter
11 July 2021 - 21:43

Hot 102.7 FM has officially taken over the reins at SA’s only classical music radio station, Classic 1027, with a name-change and format shift to boot, much to the ire of its more established competitors, who have flagged concerns with the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa).

The shake-up in the radio landscape sees Hot 102.7 FM emerge with a stronger signal, potentially targeting 360,000 Johannesburg listeners...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Farming for vaccines: agri community wants to be moved up rollout queue News
  2. Bellisimo Mpum hotel could be that or your casa for a rock-bottom price News
  3. Classics get the cold shoulder, making for heated rivalry on SA airwaves News
  4. We are building up, not shutting down, says Cyril as he extends level 4, slams ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires
Restaurants & gyms to re-open as SA remains on adjusted level 4 for another two ...

Related articles

  1. Register for The Radio Awards virtual winners’ announcement on July 16 Lifestyle
  2. Radio Awards 2021 finalists announced Lifestyle
  3. TOM EATON | SABC purge is targeting the wrong people. It’s the fat cats who ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. DJ Fresh, Kaya FM and Radio 2000 win big at The Radio Awards TshisaLIVE