Classics get the cold shoulder, making for heated rivalry on SA airwaves
Hot FM, which has taken over Classic FM, has raised the ire of its competitors for ‘disregarding’ the terms of its licence
11 July 2021 - 21:43
Hot 102.7 FM has officially taken over the reins at SA’s only classical music radio station, Classic 1027, with a name-change and format shift to boot, much to the ire of its more established competitors, who have flagged concerns with the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa).
The shake-up in the radio landscape sees Hot 102.7 FM emerge with a stronger signal, potentially targeting 360,000 Johannesburg listeners...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.