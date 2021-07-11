Farming for vaccines: agri community wants to be moved up rollout queue
The agricultural sector is not only struggling with drought, but also believes it’s been overlooked in the vaccination rollout
11 July 2021 - 21:44
Calls are growing for the agricultural sector to be bumped up the Covid-19 vaccination list, with food security at the centre of those calls.
Agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher believes farmers and farm workers should be prioritised when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine. His pleas are joined by those of Agri SA and Agility Agri to consider agricultural workers as critical essential workers. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.