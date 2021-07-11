News

Farming for vaccines: agri community wants to be moved up rollout queue

The agricultural sector is not only struggling with drought, but also believes it’s been overlooked in the vaccination rollout

11 July 2021 - 21:44

Calls are growing for the agricultural sector to be bumped up the Covid-19 vaccination list, with food security at the centre of those calls.

Agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher believes farmers and farm workers should be prioritised when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine. His pleas are joined by those of Agri SA and Agility Agri to consider agricultural workers as critical essential workers. ..

