We are building up, not shutting down, says Cyril as he extends level 4, slams violence

On that note, Ramaphosa announced a deal with Aspen, negotiated through the AU and EU, to improve the supply of vaccines to SA and the rest of the continent. It will see the pharmaceutical company delivering more than 17 million J&J vaccine doses in the next three months, starting in late July. That number will double monthly from October.

“As part of the effort to strengthen health security on the continent there is a commitment by Johnson & Johnson to adapt the current arrangement so that we can produce the vaccine in South Africa, under licence, rather than under contract, resulting in our country and the continent having control over the vaccines.

“We are negotiating that, in time, the drug substance itself would be produced here in South Africa, so that we have a fully owned African vaccine manufactured on African soil in a number of countries on our continent.”

In the meantime, while SA is still battling a third wave of infections that has swept through Gauteng and is spreading to other provinces, alert level four restrictions need to stay in place for another 14 days, he said.

This meant a ban on alcohol sales, a 9pm to 4am curfew, schools remaining closed until July 26 and gatherings being prohibited. The only big difference is that restaurants and eateries can operate while observing strict health protocols, gyms and fitness centres can open and animals auctions will be allowed.

To mitigate the dire financial effects of these restrictions remaining in place, the government has decided to extend support to those industries.

“Following the move to alert level 4, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) embarked on negotiations with social partners to address the difficulties that employees who lost income under these restrictions.

“The details of the extension will be published shortly, following the finalisation of the full scheme, which will include further details on who is eligible for this support,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the government was well aware of the hardship brought on by restrictions, but for the moment, it had no choice.

“Despite the economic impact of these restrictions, we need to appreciate that it is the pandemic itself that poses the greatest threat to economic recovery,” said Ramaphosa.