Fire, fear and fake news: the day anarchy took over Gauteng and KZN

Ramaphosa vows to deploy full might of the law to quell looting and riots that threaten SA’s security

12 July 2021 - 21:27 By Sunday Times reporters

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening vowed to restore calm and order in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where riots sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma had mutated into pure criminality.

Ramaphosa warned the perpetrators they would face the “full might of the law”, mourned 10 lives lost in the violence and sent his best wishes to four police officers who were injured while trying to quell the clashes...

