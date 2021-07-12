‘Look beyond the insults’: Mpofu asks ConCourt to do Zuma rethink

The highest court reserves judgment after former president’s counsel argues his ‘flagship rights’ have been violated

Former president Jacob Zuma held the key to his own prison door, the state capture commission’s lawyer told the Constitutional Court on Monday, shortly after the former president’s lawyer sought to convince the same court that it had in its previous judgment breached Zuma’s constitutional rights.



The commission’s counsel, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, was responding to Zuma’s case to theapex court – from which there is no appeal – that it must reverse or “rescind” its earlier judgment, which found Zuma in contempt and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. The former president was taken into custody on Wednesday night...