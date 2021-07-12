Paintball guns and golf clubs as Durban residents fight back

Suburbanites defend their homes as they refuse to be ‘sitting ducks’ after a night of looting

Residents of Durban suburbs under threat are forming human chains and arming themselves to protect lives and property.



From Overport and Reservoir Hills to Malvern, Ballito and Phoenix, they have drawn clear lines and have banded together to keep looters and protesters at bay...