Paintball guns and golf clubs as Durban residents fight back
Suburbanites defend their homes as they refuse to be ‘sitting ducks’ after a night of looting
12 July 2021 - 21:26
Residents of Durban suburbs under threat are forming human chains and arming themselves to protect lives and property.
From Overport and Reservoir Hills to Malvern, Ballito and Phoenix, they have drawn clear lines and have banded together to keep looters and protesters at bay...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.