News

Paintball guns and golf clubs as Durban residents fight back

Suburbanites defend their homes as they refuse to be ‘sitting ducks’ after a night of looting

12 July 2021 - 21:26

Residents of Durban suburbs under threat are forming human chains and arming themselves to protect lives and property.

From Overport and Reservoir Hills to Malvern, Ballito and Phoenix, they have drawn clear lines and have banded together to keep looters and protesters at bay...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fire, fear and fake news: the day anarchy took over Gauteng and KZN News
  2. Paintball guns and golf clubs as Durban residents fight back News
  3. Prickle your fancy? Pineapple price spikes as booze ban forces home brewing News
  4. Price kids pay by not being at school daily is too high: advisory committee News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Don’t despair, SA, Zuma and his motley crew have run out of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Those supporting this violence must be brought to book Opinion & Analysis
  3. We are building up, not shutting down, says Cyril as he extends level 4, slams ... News