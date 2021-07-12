News

Price kids pay by not being at school daily is too high: advisory committee

The body says school closures should be decided on an individual basis, not at a district, provincial or national level

Prega Govender Journalist
12 July 2021 - 21:26

The days of high-school pupils attending class on alternate days or weeks may soon be in the past.

The department of basic education informed stakeholders on Saturday that the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) had determined “that the costs to children of not attending school every day, specifically the severe cognitive, nutritional, and psychosocial costs, now outweigh the benefits of reducing infection by practising rotational timetables”...

