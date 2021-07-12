Prickle your fancy? Pineapple price spikes as booze ban forces home brewing

The price of pineapples has spiked significantly in the past two weeks as South Africans turn to home brewing to counter the alcohol ban imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Statistics provided by agriculture information group Agrimark Trends (AMT) showed that pineapples, at fresh produce market prices, were selling at R4.69/kg a month ago.

This increased to R7.32/kg two weeks ago and R8.30/kg a week ago.

AMT MD Dr Johnny van der Merwe said there was also a shift in the volume of pineapples delivered on a weekly basis to markets.

The statistics showed that a month ago, 353,559kg of pineapples were delivered to the markets. This increased to 617,085kg two weeks ago and decreased to 445,904kg a week ago.