Covid-19 puts paid to many matrics’ hopes for winter classes

Half of the pupils due to attend a winter camp in North West are missing out on valuable lessons after testing positive

Only 33 out of 62 pupils attending matric winter classes in North West are based at its only residential camp after 14 children tested positive for Covid-19.



The provincial education department spokesperson, Elias Malindi, confirmed the remaining 15 pupils are still awaiting their results...