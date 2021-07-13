Covid-19 puts paid to many matrics’ hopes for winter classes
Half of the pupils due to attend a winter camp in North West are missing out on valuable lessons after testing positive
13 July 2021 - 20:32
Only 33 out of 62 pupils attending matric winter classes in North West are based at its only residential camp after 14 children tested positive for Covid-19.
The provincial education department spokesperson, Elias Malindi, confirmed the remaining 15 pupils are still awaiting their results...
