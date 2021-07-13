Durbanites hustle for food and medicine amid ongoing looting

Under siege by marauding gangs of looters at their workplaces and in their homes, Durbanites woke up to a new fear on Tuesday morning — running out of food and medicine.

With scores of supermarkets either completely looted or closed to avoid it, WhatsApp groups were awash with anxious queries about which stores and fuel stations were open and how long the queues were.

When word spread that a Spar in Durban North was open, long queues formed, only to witness local SAPS members compel management to close its doors.

In a widely shared WhatsApped video of the scene, the videographer is heard saying: “The police want to close down the Spar because people are not social distancing. You can loot and burn, but they want to close the Spar when people are trying to feed their community ... and paying for the goods.”

Responding, Lt-Col Willem Lombard of SAPS Durban North put out a voice note saying he had ordered the supermarkets and petrol stations in the area to be closed on Tuesday “because we are attracting elements from other areas”.

“Since the shops opened this morning we have arrested a number of people with unlicensed vehicles and firearms,” he said.

He pleaded for residents’ support “for one more day”.

“Hopefully by tomorrow things ease up.”

“I know we need food,” Lombard said, “so I’ve suggested the shop owners put up a WhatsApp group allowing consumers to place their order, and when the order is ready, you go and fetch it.”

He also suggested residents get together to share and swap food.

The Spar Group’s merchandise executive, Mike Prentice, said more than 70 Spars had been looted so far, 60 of them in KZN.

“And not just looted, destroyed: IT systems smashed, ovens and fridges ripped out ...

“There isn’t enough private security personnel to go round, so right now our owners are just focusing on the safety of their staff,” he said.