Eight lives to go: cat long presumed dead returns ‘as if nothing happened’

The owners had given up hope of seeing their kitty again when he casually strolled in after nine months

Johan Claasen and wife Lynette were astounded on Friday night when Shiraz, a three-and-something-year-old tabby, waltzed past them on their Northern Cape farm and slunk back into their home.



Shiraz had not been seen on their farm in Warrenton since the middle of September last year. The couple presumed he was dead, perhaps from a snakebite. After nine months they had given up all hope of seeing him again. ..