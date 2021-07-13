News

United front: Gauteng communities take the fight to violent looters

Thousands of residents from all walks of life are braving looters to defend their food supplies, businesses and malls

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
13 July 2021 - 14:32

Thousands of people from communities across Gauteng have rallied together to protect food supplies and defend homes, businesses and shopping malls from marauding groups of protesters.

Armed with baseball bats, paintball guns, truncheons, firearms and sticks embedded with spikes, nails and broken glass, residents have openly clashed with looters in running street battles which have lasted until the early hours of the morning.  ..

