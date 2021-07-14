SA FIGHTS BACK | Meet the ‘amazing, inspirational’ woman behind post-looting cleanup bid
A young woman from Crown Mines has been hailed by thousands on social media. This is why
14 July 2021 - 20:19
As traumatised South Africans hunker down during the third wave of Covid-19 while looting and destruction continue around the country, one person who has chosen not to be overwhelmed is Emelda Masango.
The 25-year-old lives in Johannesburg’s Crown Mines and works in retail as a receptionist. Her company shut down at the weekend in the hope of not being looted and staff were told to stay at home...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.