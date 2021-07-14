SA FIGHTS BACK | Meet the ‘amazing, inspirational’ woman behind post-looting cleanup bid

A young woman from Crown Mines has been hailed by thousands on social media. This is why

As traumatised South Africans hunker down during the third wave of Covid-19 while looting and destruction continue around the country, one person who has chosen not to be overwhelmed is Emelda Masango.



The 25-year-old lives in Johannesburg’s Crown Mines and works in retail as a receptionist. Her company shut down at the weekend in the hope of not being looted and staff were told to stay at home...