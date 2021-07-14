SA FIGHTS BACK | ‘These thugs will not destroy our mall’: taxi drivers fire at looters
At least two die as the drivers defend Vosloorus mall from pillaging horde
14 July 2021 - 20:17
Taxi drivers from the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association and Ekurhuleni metro police officers were involved in running battles with looters since the early hours on Wednesday in Vosloorus on Johannesburg’s East Rand.
At least two people were killed in the area, including a 13-year-old boy...
