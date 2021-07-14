News

SA FIGHTS BACK | ‘These thugs will not destroy our mall’: taxi drivers fire at looters

At least two die as the drivers defend Vosloorus mall from pillaging horde

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
14 July 2021 - 20:17

Taxi drivers from the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association  and Ekurhuleni metro police officers were involved in running battles with looters since the early hours on Wednesday in Vosloorus on Johannesburg’s East Rand.

At least two people were killed in the area, including a 13-year-old boy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Some signs of hope as ripple effects of riots spread News
  2. SA FIGHTS BACK | Meet the ‘amazing, inspirational’ woman behind post-looting ... News
  3. SA FIGHTS BACK | The trusted, time-tested warriors beating back against ... News
  4. SA FIGHTS BACK | Diepsloot residents launch door-to-door campaign to recover ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Boy, 13, dies in crossfire between taxi drivers and looters during ... South Africa
  2. Flare-up in taxi war sparks looting alarm in Cape Town city centre South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Gwede Mantashe urges people to protect their infrastructure Politics
  4. LIVE UPDATES | Riots and looting: Afrox confirms its operations in Durban are ... South Africa