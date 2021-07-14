Some signs of hope as ripple effects of riots spread
Fuel supplies and health services take a knock after days of protests and looting in KZN and Gauteng
14 July 2021 - 20:19
Day six of sweeping riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal brought food and fuel panic buying, pressure mounted on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy more soldiers, and new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini described the violence as “suicide”.
Civilians continued fighting back, with taxi drivers, private security companies and ordinary civilians stepping up to protect their businesses and communities. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.