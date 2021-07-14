News

Some signs of hope as ripple effects of riots spread

Fuel supplies and health services take a knock after days of protests and looting in KZN and Gauteng

14 July 2021 - 20:19 By Sunday Times reporters

Day six of sweeping riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal brought food and fuel panic buying, pressure mounted on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy more soldiers, and new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini described the violence as “suicide”.

Civilians continued fighting back, with taxi drivers, private security companies and ordinary civilians stepping up to protect their businesses and communities. ..

