News

As the wave of looting wanes, a tsunami of Covid looms: Abdool Karim

Health workers, their hands full already, will be stretched to the limits thanks to rioters creating superspreaders

15 July 2021 - 19:14

Prof Salim Abdool Karim, former chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, has warned of an escalation in infections in KwaZulu-Natal thanks to rioting mobs who created superspreader events during their recent rampage.

“Case numbers will shortly increase even faster due to the superspreading events created by the mobs of looters who have ignored Covid-19 prevention measures,” he said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. As the wave of looting wanes, a tsunami of Covid looms: Abdool Karim News
  2. Provinces pass 80% for teacher jabs but some refuse to ace the test News
  3. WATCH | 'I couldn't leave her behind' — Mother speaks after throwing baby to ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'They saved the whole shop with cooking oil!': But three centres lost ... Consumer Live
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?

Related articles

  1. All the news about the coronavirus pandemic in SA and abroad News
  2. Covid-19 vaccines, vital medicine lost as more than 90 pharmacies destroyed South Africa
  3. Riots hit Covid-19 testing, as just 380 cases are recorded in KZN in 24 hours South Africa
  4. Covid-19 vaccines spared but looters steal HIV, TB and diabetes medication South Africa
  5. Looting sprees, violence a concern in Gauteng’s Covid-19 fight: Makhura Politics