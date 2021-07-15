As the wave of looting wanes, a tsunami of Covid looms: Abdool Karim

Health workers, their hands full already, will be stretched to the limits thanks to rioters creating superspreaders

Prof Salim Abdool Karim, former chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, has warned of an escalation in infections in KwaZulu-Natal thanks to rioting mobs who created superspreader events during their recent rampage.



“Case numbers will shortly increase even faster due to the superspreading events created by the mobs of looters who have ignored Covid-19 prevention measures,” he said...