LISTEN | We would have died to save them, say taxi drivers who defended fun fair

She said when the crowds dispersed they thought it was over.

“Our nightmare had just begun. We were trapped for two days. We couldn’t move. Tuesday and Wednesday nights were the worst.

“When we woke on Tuesday morning the taxi drivers were again there. They told us not to worry, that we will be safe, that they will protect us. When the looters returned all 14 of us staff hid inside one of the big rides, called the Rotor.

“It was terrifying. We could hear gunshots going off outside. Through small gaps we could see taxi guys shooting over the heads of the looters, scaring them off as they approached.

“Some of the looters got into our perimeter fence and set a caravan alight. We thought we were going to die, that we would be set alight, but the drivers chased them off. It was amazing to see these guys [taxi drivers]. It was as though they were one man. They literally surrounded the entire fun fair and protected us.”

She said for three days the taxi drivers held off the looters, telling them the fair was for their children.

“You could hear them screaming at the looters telling them not to attack. That we are there for them and do no harm, and that there was nothing to steal from us. They eventually listened.