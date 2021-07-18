Funeral parlours are running out of coffins as Covid and looting take their toll

Funeral businesses are under threat as riots and looting have made it challenging to get coffins

Looters made off with at least 50 coffins, worth an estimated R300,000, when they hit Vuyo Mabindisa’s funeral parlour in Soweto last week.



“About 60% of the coffins were recovered but they were damaged so we can’t use them. I feel sad that because those places were looted, many people are now going to lose their jobs.”..