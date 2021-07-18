News

Health in your pocket: consultations, sharing medical files, all on your phone

A Cape Town-based start-up has secured multimillion-rand funding to run the app in SA

18 July 2021 - 19:03

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, telemedicine was largely used to provide healthcare services to rural populations and for teaching purposes. Over the past year virtualised medical treatment has grown exponentially as patients continue to seek medical care under lockdown restrictions and doctors exercise caution to minimise Covid-19 infections.

Besides giving telemedicine a boost, the pandemic has also fostered the rise of innovative medical services. One of the tech innovations in SA is MyPocketHealth, an artificial intelligence-based health app set to provide virtual medical care to patients at a fraction of the cost of face-to-face consultation. Developed by Cape Town-based start-up Innohealth, the app will allow anyone from the lowest to highest LSMs to access virtual medical advice and scripts and will facilitate the exchange of medical records between doctors and patients without having to visit the doctor’s rooms or clinic...

