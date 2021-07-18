News

‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped

Charter flights are landing in Durban with goods and leaving with people ‘desperate to get safely away’

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
18 July 2021 - 19:00

“It was like leaving a war zone. I have never seen anything like that before, and I won’t be going back for a long time, which is sad,” said Joburg businessman Kabelo Zondo on his return from battle-scarred KwaZulu-Natal.

Zondo works for Transnet and spends Mondays to Fridays in the coastal province, returning home to Joburg for the weekends. But after his experience there last week, and making it onto an evacuation flight out of Durban’s King Shaka International Airport, he has no intention of going back any time soon...

