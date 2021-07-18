Third wave sees Joburg and Ekurhuleni ambulance services in shambles
Global standard requires 80% of all calls be responded to within 15 minutes. Gauteng has changed this to 30 minutes
18 July 2021 - 19:03
The City of Johannesburg’s entire fleet of more than 100 ambulances has been grounded for a month, and public health patients now have to call on provincial services.
The situation comes after years of planning to transfer Emergency Management Services from Gauteng’s three metros to the province. Now both Ekurhuleni and Joburg have grounded their fleets, while Tshwane has applied to the province for its licence to operate its fleet of 70 ambulances to be extended to the end of this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.