Third wave sees Joburg and Ekurhuleni ambulance services in shambles

Global standard requires 80% of all calls be responded to within 15 minutes. Gauteng has changed this to 30 minutes

The City of Johannesburg’s entire fleet of more than 100 ambulances has been grounded for a month, and public health patients now have to call on provincial services.



The situation comes after years of planning to transfer Emergency Management Services from Gauteng’s three metros to the province. Now both Ekurhuleni and Joburg have grounded their fleets, while Tshwane has applied to the province for its licence to operate its fleet of 70 ambulances to be extended to the end of this year...