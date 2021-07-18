‘Whose eyes are they going to test?’ optician asks after looters nab equipment
Every inch of the newly refurbished practice, which served an underprivileged Durban community, has been destroyed
18 July 2021 - 19:03
For 24 years optometrist Yasiera Mohamed Suliman and her husband, Faisal, a doctor, served the KwaMashu and Inanda communities, north of Durban.
This week, their joint practices in KwaMashu and Bridge City were completely destroyed and looted when protesters went on a rampage in the area...
