‘All for a piece of clothing’: school puts trans boy through the wringer

Said Nissen: “When you label people physically you are doing nothing else than what the Nazis did during the WWII when they put yellow for the Jews.

“Every law, bylaw or regulation is subject to the constitution of this country. The school’s policies must adapt to the needs of the people.”

The 16-year-old pupil’s mother was adamant she would not be allowing her son to return to school wearing the green trousers.

“There’s no way I’m doing that; he’s going with a boys’ uniform.”

He will return to school on August 2 instead of July 26 when schools reopen because he could not write his June exams, as he had been admitted to a clinic for depression and anxiety.

He will be writing his June exams from August 2.

His mother said she asked the school at the beginning of the year for permission to allow her son to wear boys’ uniform, adding: “They said he couldn’t wear the boys’ uniform because of the school policy and because someone else may also come with a similar request.”

The school had agreed to call him by his new name and to allow him to use the female teachers’ bathroom.

“The governing body came back with the alternative saying he can wear the green pants instead of a dress. Because of the colour of the pants, it stood out more. The boys wore the grey pants. He is being bullied about that by some girls and the boys say he is not a real boy.”

The woman said they had to alter the trousers because they had a very feminine look but her son was forced to use them to school because he had missed out on a lot of schoolwork.

More than 12,600 respondents agreed the boy should be allowed to wear his uniform of choice, according to an online petition that had been set up.

According to the mother, the governing body had indicated to her in a recent e-mail that a task team was drawing up a policy and that the original decision would stand until the policy was approved.

“I am very upset. This is all happening because of a piece of clothing.”