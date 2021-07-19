News

Durban’s frail and elderly go hungry after looting and violence

The dire situation has prompted appeals for donations for those unable to queue outside shops for hours

19 July 2021 - 19:34

While thousands of panicked residents queued for hours to secure basic essentials in the wake of looting, for Durban’s elderly and frail the prospect of replenishing supplies has been dismal.

The dire situation prompted urgent appeals from old-age homes for donations of tea, milk, bread, pasta and eggs to tide them over for a few days...

