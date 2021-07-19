SA has gone easy on the salt, but it’s not as sweet as it sounds
Over-50s, the group at highest risk of hypertension complications, have achieved highest reduction of sodium intake
19 July 2021 - 19:35
Regulations reducing salt content in processed foods have slightly reduced South Africans’ sodium intake but there is still a long way to go.
Between 2015 and 2019, average daily salt consumption fell by 1.15g, according to a new study in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.