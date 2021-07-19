SA has gone easy on the salt, but it’s not as sweet as it sounds

Over-50s, the group at highest risk of hypertension complications, have achieved highest reduction of sodium intake

Regulations reducing salt content in processed foods have slightly reduced South Africans’ sodium intake but there is still a long way to go.



Between 2015 and 2019, average daily salt consumption fell by 1.15g, according to a new study in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports...