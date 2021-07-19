‘Some of the looters were regulars at my pub. I feel betrayed’
Wayne Sukhu, whose tavern in Stanger was destroyed, says his emotions have turned from depression to anger
19 July 2021 - 19:36
The opening of Dragon Lounge pub in Stanger, Durban, was Wayne Sukhu’s proudest moment. But after a cleanup operation with the help of his friends at the weekend, he is not sure it will ever open again.
The business had been growing before the looting started, he said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.