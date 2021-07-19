‘Some of the looters were regulars at my pub. I feel betrayed’

Wayne Sukhu, whose tavern in Stanger was destroyed, says his emotions have turned from depression to anger

The opening of Dragon Lounge pub in Stanger, Durban, was Wayne Sukhu’s proudest moment. But after a cleanup operation with the help of his friends at the weekend, he is not sure it will ever open again.



The business had been growing before the looting started, he said...