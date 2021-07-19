Stalingrad, Season 27? Zuma hears on Tuesday if fraud case will be postponed ... again

On Monday his counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, suggested a three-week postponement. He said that, by that time, the Constitutional Court may have delivered its judgment in Zuma’s application to rescind its order that he be imprisoned for contempt of court. He said then “all these problems” may be “resolved by the stroke of a pen”.

Mpofu argued that the only exceptions to the rule that an accused must be present at his trial, and allowing for virtual hearings, were “exhaustively” set out in the Criminal Procedure Act. But none of these applied in this case, especially since the former president wanted to include oral evidence as part of his special plea.

He said Zuma’s team took exception to the accusation by the National Prosecuting Authority that this was another delaying tactic on the part of Zuma, because the possibility of a postponement was the raised by judge Koen himself.

But counsel for the state, Wim Trengove SC, called the postponement application “Stalingrad, Season 27”, and asked the court to not only dismiss the application for a postponement, but also to dismiss the special plea.

Quoting earlier judgments, Trengove said that, when it came to fair trial rights, fairness cut both ways. Courts must be fair to the accused, but also to the public, as represented by the prosecuting authority, he said.

“The accused has for more than 10 years taken every point in the book to avoid having his day in court. He desperately seeks to avoid answering the charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering made against him,” said Trengove.

He said there was no need for oral evidence. For one thing, the special plea that a prosecutor has “no title” may only be directed at an individual prosecutor — here, Billy Downer — whereas Zuma’s plea was directed at the NPA as a whole, he said.

Also, said Trengove, oral evidence was only required when there were material disputes of fact and here there were none. Most of what Zuma brought was a “rerun” of complaints made in previous litigation and had already been decided — in the marathon “spy tapes” litigation when the DA sought successfully to overturn an earlier NPA decision to drop the corruption charges, and then in Zuma’s failed bid for a stay of prosecution.