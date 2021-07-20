Deaths in the family: cluster deaths are another grim reality of Covid

Family members experiencing multiple deaths are often left without closure and unable to speak about their losses

As the Covid-19 third wave rips through Gauteng, death and sickness are taking an unimaginable toll that has numerous ripple effects — one of them being cluster deaths.



Many families have endured death multiple times, with the virus taking parents, children and siblings, often in quick succession, as people of all ages and backgrounds succumb to the virus. Survivors are left suffering and unable to grieve because of the coronavirus protocols that are impacting all cultures and faiths...