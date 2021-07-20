Esidimeni made fruitless attempts to halt ex-MEC’s ‘Brazilian’ solution: MD

When former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu informed Life Esidimeni management of her intention to end her department’s contract with them for the care of 1,300 psychiatric patients, she was adamant.

Speaking at day two of the Pretoria high court inquest into the tragedy, Life Esidimeni MD Dr Basuku Mkhatshwa said he was in charge of the service-level agreement the group had with the Gauteng department of health (GDOH) at the time. He testified about his involvement in the transfers that led to the deaths of 144 patients and his efforts to halt the process.

He said Mahlangu had met with Life Esidimeni management in February 2015 to inform them that their contract was to be terminated within a month.

“She said in Brazil they did not have any psychiatric patients in care. She said even those who are aggressive are looked after by their families who walk with them chained in the streets. She said her own brother has mental health issues and her family looks after them and that she can remember once having to sleep under a stove at home because of space problems and that the CMHUs (chronic mental health users) can do the same,” Mkhatshwa said.