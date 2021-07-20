News

Had Covid in the past nine months? Your body has a chance against Delta

A single infection supplies antibodies for the better part of a year and reinfection can further boost immune response

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
20 July 2021 - 19:12

Whether you have had severe Covid-19 or an infection with no symptoms, you can expect to have antibodies to the virus nine months later, a new study shows (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24622-7).

At the start of the pandemic in February and March last year, researchers tested more than 85% of the 3,000 residents of the Italian town Vo’ for Covid-19. In May and in November 2020, they tested them again for antibodies against coronavirus...

