Had Covid in the past nine months? Your body has a chance against Delta
A single infection supplies antibodies for the better part of a year and reinfection can further boost immune response
20 July 2021 - 19:12
Whether you have had severe Covid-19 or an infection with no symptoms, you can expect to have antibodies to the virus nine months later, a new study shows (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24622-7).
At the start of the pandemic in February and March last year, researchers tested more than 85% of the 3,000 residents of the Italian town Vo’ for Covid-19. In May and in November 2020, they tested them again for antibodies against coronavirus...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.