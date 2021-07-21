News

NSFAS searches for a way out of its funding house of mirrors

The scheme is trying to correct issues with students ‘in the category of registration data nonconformities’

Prega Govender Journalist
21 July 2021 - 19:36

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has been liaising with the country’s universities to resolve funding issues affecting almost 9,000 students who are enrolled for qualifications that have either “expired” or are being phased out or have passed their last date for enrolments.

This is according to a comprehensive funding status report that was released by the NSFAS on Tuesday...

