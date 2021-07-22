King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void
But the queen, who is disputing his ascendancy, says she is entitled to half of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate
22 July 2021 - 16:28
AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has launched a counter-application in the Pietermaritzburg high court seeking to declare the civil marriage between his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, and his second wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, null and void.
The marriage, according to civil laws, took place on December 27 1959...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.