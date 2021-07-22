King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void

But the queen, who is disputing his ascendancy, says she is entitled to half of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has launched a counter-application in the Pietermaritzburg high court seeking to declare the civil marriage between his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, and his second wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, null and void.



The marriage, according to civil laws, took place on December 27 1959...