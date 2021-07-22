Making sense of it all: Alex looters tell peace forum why they did it

Khulisa CEO Lesley Ann van Selm said the idea was to bring together the looters, parents, victims and others impacted by the violence to tell their stories, come to an understanding of what happened and begin a process of healing.

Khulisa social worker Nomusa Hlongwa, who is based at the Alexandra magistrate’s court where she is involved in diversion work with young people in conflict with the law, is the process facilitator. She has set up a number of dialogue sessions in the Alexandra police station board room.

“At first the looters were reluctant, but as soon as I told them that I was not trying to get them into trouble, that I just wanted to get to know them better and try to understand what they were thinking and hear their stories, they agreed,” Hlongwa said.

And so numerous sessions have been set down over a two-week period, during which people can share their experiences and explain their ideas of solutions, to try to create a better understanding and avoid similar conflict in the future.

As the sessions began unfolding on Thursday, the looters expressed their anger and disappointment — mostly with government — saying their actions had been fuelled by numerous frustrations, ongoing hunger and poverty and feelings of utter hopelessness.

“I am not a criminal. But when I saw people looting the shops, I realised that they will be empty by morning and there will be nothing left. So I just felt: ‘Hey, this is my chance to have food.’ Starvation was my life, and I just wanted food,” said one of the participants who asked not to be named.

Student intern Sbongile Mdhletshe, who attended the first two gritty sessions on Wednesday, observed that everybody, looters included, was “angry, sad, disappointed and worried” about what had happened. Very few were happy, though one did candidly state: “I can say I was happy because I got things I needed for free.”

Some of the participants said they were changed by the experience, as they previously had no opinions on how the country should be run, but now they do. They felt that government should be held responsible for the looting, while other said it was a collective issue involving everyone.

“Others had concerns about the way the community handled themselves — such as sending out small children to loot, burning buildings and throwing stones at the police. They showed regret about those who died and those who lost their jobs,” the student reported.