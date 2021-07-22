News

The rise and fall of showman Ngizwe Mchunu, the alleged face of #FreeZuma unrest

How he went from DJ to promoter to social media content creator and now a suspect in a case of national importance

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
22 July 2021 - 20:22

What do jailed former president Jacob Zuma and alleged public violence instigator former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu have in common other than their current woes with the law?

First, both are from Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of showman Ngizwe Mchunu, the alleged face of #FreeZuma unrest News
  2. ‘Zuma faction exploited grievances of the poor ... and it could happen again’ News
  3. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News
  4. Making sense of it all: Alex looters tell peace forum why they did it News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. 'I'll sue the pants off him': Carl Niehaus on Mbalula's insurrection claim to ... Politics
  2. 'Basic economics': Minister Ntshavheni defends destruction of looted goods Politics
  3. It’s a lie that I was involved in bid to stage a coup d’état, says Andile ... Politics
  4. 'If you come looting, we will be shooting'- Racial tension flares up in Phoenix News
  5. ‘They were too many — thousands,’ looted mall manager tells Ramaphosa South Africa