The rise and fall of showman Ngizwe Mchunu, the alleged face of #FreeZuma unrest

How he went from DJ to promoter to social media content creator and now a suspect in a case of national importance

What do jailed former president Jacob Zuma and alleged public violence instigator former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu have in common other than their current woes with the law?



First, both are from Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal...