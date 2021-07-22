The rise and fall of showman Ngizwe Mchunu, the alleged face of #FreeZuma unrest
How he went from DJ to promoter to social media content creator and now a suspect in a case of national importance
22 July 2021 - 20:22
What do jailed former president Jacob Zuma and alleged public violence instigator former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu have in common other than their current woes with the law?
First, both are from Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.