‘Zuma faction exploited grievances of the poor ... and it could happen again’

Violence was well-planned and SA must come together to fix society or there will be more, warn experts

The week of violence that gripped SA was the perfect fire storm, which the masterminds lit through agitators pushing for a change within the ruling party and an end to government’s corruption-busting strategies.



This is the view of Prof Lindy Heinecken, head of Stellenbosch University’s department of sociology and social anthropology...