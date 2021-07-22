News

‘Zuma faction exploited grievances of the poor ... and it could happen again’

Violence was well-planned and SA must come together to fix society or there will be more, warn experts

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
22 July 2021 - 20:22

The week of violence that gripped SA was the perfect fire storm, which the masterminds lit through agitators pushing for a change within the ruling party and an end to government’s corruption-busting strategies.

This is the view of Prof Lindy Heinecken, head of Stellenbosch University’s department of sociology and social anthropology...

