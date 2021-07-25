Government gives you hope, then takes it away, say ‘looters’

A number of those close to the recent unrest in Alexandra have taken part in peace dialogues to exchange views

A group of suspected looters gathered at the Alexandra police station on Thursday, where, with no police officer taking their statements, they volunteered information about their involvement.



They were invited into the boardroom to join a peace dialogue facilitated by a social worker, where they were given the chance to explain what drove the unrest that crippled large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng the week before last...