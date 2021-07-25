News

Prayer and faith: remote towns in self-imposed lockdown win Covid battle

Two small towns in the far north of the Western Cape, isolated from the rest of the world, confront the pandemic

25 July 2021 - 22:10

Prayer and faith have become a rallying force behind efforts to combat a surge in infections in two small coastal towns on the West Coast.

Last month, locals from the small town of Doringbaai, with about 1,200 residents, went into self-isolation after recording more than 60 confirmed positive cases and seven Covid-19 deaths...

