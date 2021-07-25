Prayer and faith: remote towns in self-imposed lockdown win Covid battle

Two small towns in the far north of the Western Cape, isolated from the rest of the world, confront the pandemic

Prayer and faith have become a rallying force behind efforts to combat a surge in infections in two small coastal towns on the West Coast.



Last month, locals from the small town of Doringbaai, with about 1,200 residents, went into self-isolation after recording more than 60 confirmed positive cases and seven Covid-19 deaths...