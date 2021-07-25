News

Tensions still high in Phoenix as schools are set to reopen

Safety concerns as parents worry that the recent discord and friction in the area may spill over into the schools

Prega Govender Journalist
25 July 2021 - 22:10

All eyes will be on the reopening of schools in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday where tensions are still running high after the recent violent unrest which claimed the lives of 251 people in KwaZulu-Natal.

Racial tensions between the predominantly Indian population of Phoenix and neighbouring settlements of Bhambayi, Zwelisha and Amaoti were sparked following the high number of deaths in the area as a result of residents taking up arms and blockading off areas...

