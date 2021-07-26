Koo blimey: Tiger Brands recalls millions of canned veggies after tin blaps

Not a single consumer has complained about a leaking can of Koo canned veggies, but Tiger Brands is recalling some 20 million cans and has quarantined another 36 million – all of which may have to be destroyed.

The recall of Koo and Hugo’s canned vegetable products, produced from May 1 2019 to May 5 2021, could cost the company up to R650m.

As tiny as it might be, said Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle, any risk that its customers could suffer harm was not acceptable.

He said the magnitude of the recall was on par with the scale of the company’s Enterprise polony recall of 2018.

Consumers won’t have to produce a till slip to be refunded the current price of the canned veg products, given that the recall includes cans produced as far back as May 2019.

Asked whether they were expecting products looted from shops and two Tiger Brands factories earlier this month to be returned in expectation of refunds, Doyle said: “If someone rocks up with a pallet of our products, there will certainly be some questions asked.”

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Monday morning, “V Govender” said they’d returned some of the affected cans, bought at the weekend, to a store in Pietermaritzburg, where the products were still on the shelf.

“Store management and Tiger Brands reps were standing around and people were buying the products with the said manufacture dates without anyone telling them otherwise!

“I waited long enough to see my returned items go back on the shelf for sale!”

Tiger Brands said the incident was being investigated.