Mind your own business, Zulu queen and princesses tell Buthelezi

Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, the first wife of late king Goodwill Zwelithini, who is laying claim to half his estate by virtue of being married, civilly, in community of property, says “the reality is that the other queens made a choice to get involved with someone who was already married”.

“I am not being selfish. This is a matter of principle,” she says in her latest affidavit, filed in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

The queen wants the court to declare that her civil marriage is valid, that she is entitled to 50% of the late king’s estate and that he was precluded by law from entering into any other marriages.

In a separate application, her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, are challenging the authenticity of the late king’s will and that he wished King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the eldest son of his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, to take over the throne.

The king, who took six wives, died on March 21.

Queen Dlamini-Zulu, who is said to have had elevated status because she was from Swaziland royalty, was appointed regent during the time of mourning. She passed away on April 29, paving the way for her eldest son to take over the throne.

Both applications are being opposed by various members of the royal family, but only Mangosuthu Buthelezi has deposed to an affidavit, saying King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s claim to the throne was a foregone conclusion, legally and culturally, and denying the will is a forgery.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has launched a counter-application, seeking to declare the civil marriage, which took place in December 1959, null and void.

Again, Buthelezi is the only one who has filed an affidavit. In it, he says Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu cannot now, 50 years on, “wish away” the king’s other wives and that the civil marriage, concluded after the traditional ceremony, was “irrelevant” and an “exercise in futility”.

But the queen and princesses now say Buthelezi should stay in his lane, that he has no legal standing to get involved in either matter and that he is, in essence, meddling in another man’s affairs.