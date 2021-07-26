Taxi unrest and date mix-up hamper school reopening in some provinces

However, officials in other areas say, challenges aside, the new term got off to a good start and will be monitored

All primary school pupils in most provinces are expected to attend class on a daily basis from August 2, but those in the Free State will only return to traditional attendance on August 10.



Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said they were bringing primary school pupils back a little later “because we want to make sure we are ready and prepared to welcome them”...