Focus on Covid-19 spells trouble for childhood vaccinations

The decline in jabs for minors could open the door to more outbreaks, warn experts

27 July 2021 - 19:20

With Covid-19 vaccinations in full swing in many parts of the world, childhood inoculation should not be put on the back burner.

The warning is based on findings by public health researchers who worry that a drop in vaccination during the pandemic could give rise to preventable childhood infections and deaths...

