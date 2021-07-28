All my hopes were on him, says mom of son killed in KZN unrest

Mother is one of many families grieving after the civil unrest that plunged KZN into chaos

The memory of entering the Verulam mortuary and confirming her worst fears will haunt mother of five Thokozani Mhlongo for the rest of her life.



The building housed the lifeless remains of her son, Sanele Mngomezulu, who had been missing for five days. She may never know exactly how her 19-year-old son died or what he endured in his final moments...