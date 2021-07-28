On the ground – how the third wave is playing out
Even as infections drop, SA’s hospital horror intensifies, say experts
ICU admissions are high, but scientists caution against premature analysis
28 July 2021 - 13:15
The third wave seems to have reached its peak in most of SA, but the hospitalisation aftershock is catching many communities by surprise.
That’s because the flattening of the peak is always followed by the most recent infections turning into severe cases – some requiring ICU and some also resulting in death...
