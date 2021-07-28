Koo recall: none of the cans was supplied to other food manufacturers

The company that manufactured the millions of cans recalled this week by Tiger Brands — due to a minute risk of a very low number of cans developing leaks — did not supply the cans in question to any other food manufacturer.

Asha Chhita, joint CEO of the Germiston-based Golden Era Group of Companies, which includes Gayatri Cans, confirmed on Wednesday that the family-run company had established the root cause of the seam welding issue and was thus able to determine that the potentially problematic batches of cans had only been supplied to Tiger Brands.

“We use the latest canning technology and installed the current production line in 2017,” she said. “We drive manufacturing excellence in our business and will continue to strive to supply a zero-defect product.”

The company was established by her grandfather in 1942. “Something like this has never happened before,” she said.

Asked about the financial impact on the company, Chhita said it was too early to tell.

Industry sources have expressed surprise at the scale of Tiger Brands’s recall, given the extremely low risk of consumer harm. Not a single consumer has complained about a leaking can of Koo canned veggies, and the company has no evidence that any leaking cans were placed on sale.

Tiger Brands is expecting about 20-million cans to be returned to it from consumers and the trade, and has quarantined another 36-million, and if it can’t find a way to detect which of those are absolutely safe to consume, all 56-million of them will have to be destroyed.