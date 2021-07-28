Treasure trail of salons leads cops to R8m gem stash in Cape Town

A stolen watch leads to a diamond bust as police go from one salon cum pawn shop to another

An investigation into the theft of a luxury watch from a house in Hout Bay led Western Cape police to precious gems and allegedly stolen watches in pawn shops in Cape Town’s city centre.



Members of the Maitland flying squad arrested a 45-year-old foreign national for possession of stolen property after they found watches and gems – including uncut diamonds – worth an estimated R8m at two secondhand gold dealers...