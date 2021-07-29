Covid-19 anti-vaxxers face being hit with increased Discovery premiums

Anti-vaxxers who don’t take the Covid-19 jab could “unfortunately” be hit with higher Discovery Life premiums, while those who are vaccinated will benefit from lower premiums.

This was because of the increased risk of not being vaccinated, Discovery Life CEO Riaan van Reenen said.

This kicks in for new clients from Thursday, July 29.

The insurer’s announcement on Thursday afternoon — of what it calls a “first-of-its-kind underwriting determinant for the South African life insurance market” — is, predictably, infuriating anti-vaxxers and delighting pro-vaxxers in equal measure.

“Disgusting,” commented @StylerKnows on Twitter.

@mahomedsheikamo called it “Satan @work”.

“Good thing God is in the vaccines,” quipped @DildoRobot.

Van Reenen said: “We want to reward our clients who have helped the country by getting vaccinated. Through our premium PayBack reward mechanism, we are offering all qualifying clients their maximum possible PayBack, given their selected PayBack option and Integrator type, for the first year of their new policy.

“Clients are asked upfront if they have already been vaccinated, or if they plan to get vaccinated as soon as circumstances allow. If they answer yes they will get the offer.”